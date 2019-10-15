Google feathers its Nest with launch of Nest Mini and Nest WiFi

EVERYTHING DO-ER Google is continuing to expand its Nest-branded lineup with the launch of the Google Nest Mini and Nest WiFi.

The long-rumoured Nest Mini (above) is the successor to Google's best-selling Home Mini smart speaker. The Assistant-powered gadget looks similar near-identical to the original, though its fabric-covered top is now made from 100 per cent recycled bottles and the speaker now features a built-in wall-mount. In terms of colour options, it'll be made available in Chalk, Charcoal, Coral and Sky.

The biggest changes have been made under the hood, with Google telling us that the hardware has been "completely rebuilt". There's a more powerful speaker, an on-device machine learning chip and a third microphone so the Nest Mini can better hear your commands when barked across the room.

You'll still find LEDs across the top of the pint-sized gadget, though Google has added capacitive input for changing the volume and skipping songs. There's also a mic mute switch for the privacy-conscious, and a baked-in ultrasound proximity sensor.

The Google Nest Mini is available to pre-order now for £49 before it starts shipping on 22 October. The first-gen model will remain available "while stocks last", Google tells us.

Google also on Tuesday launched Nest WiFi as be a second generation of Google WiFi, its mesh router system.

While the Nest Mini was treated to a handful of minor tweaks, Nest WiFi marks a major upgrade, featuring an overhauled design and improved hardware. And unlike last time where the different modules were identical, this time there's a master Router and boosters, dubbed 'points.'

The router is intended to be plugged directly into the modem and oasts a beefed-up radio 4x4 radio for stably connecting more devices, while points, which feature a 2x2 radio, are placed in power sockets around the home where WiFi connectivity is patchy.

Interestingly, the Nest WiFi points also feature baked-in Assistant functionality that'll allow you to bark at it to run a speed test, for example, and come equipped with a speaker than Google tells us is of the same quality as the Nest Mini. You'll also find the same mic mute switch.

It's good news for those who have already coughed up on a Google WiFi system, as Nest WiFi will be compatible with the previous mesh system. Users will need to use Google Home app with the Nest WiFi, though, but Google says the original Google WiFi app won't be discontinued.

Nest WiFi will launch on 4 November, Google tells us, with a router and point package - that'll get you 3,8000 square feet of coverage - costing £239. Additional routers can be picked up for £149, while points will be sold online-only for £129. µ