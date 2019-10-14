Ming-Chi Kuo says the iPhone SE 2 will be suspiciously cheap

THINK APPLE PRODUCTS, and you probably don't think of the word "cheap", unless it's proceeded by the word "not" or followed by a hollow laugh. But according to Apple soothsayer Ming-Chi Kuo (H/T 9to5Mac), the next phone off the company's production line could cost just $399.

That's around £320 on this side of the Atlantic, but probably more like £425 if Apple's dickish currency converter is up to its old tricks. While that's still not pocket change, it would be a big move from a company that's generally decided that phone prices should have an extra digit on them.

You might think that for this price Apple is going to be corner cutting on the innards, but Kuo doesn't think that's the case. Doubling down on his earlier prediction, Kuos says it'll be packing the same A13 chip that powers the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Yes it'll have 1GB less RAM and a smaller screen, but that's a sacrifice you'd imagine a substantial number of people would be willing to make.

You'll also get a phone that looks a bit more dated, given it's apparently to be modeled on 2017's iPhone 8, but given phone design has barely moved in the last five years - aside from an enthusiasm for throwing more cameras at them - that's probably not too big a deal for you either.

That's assuming all of this is correct, of course. And while Ming-Chi Kuo has a pretty strong track record of predicting Apple's movements, we're extremely sceptical that the $399 price tag will ever emerge. For comparison, Apple still sells the iPhone 8 for $449, and that has a two-year-old processor in it.

We should find out soon enough. Kuo reckons that the iPhone SE 2 will emerge in the first quarter of 2020. Or roughly a month before everyone starts speculating what wonders the iPhone 12 might have in store for us. µ