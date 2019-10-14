Safari on iPhone shares IP addresses with Chinese tech giant Tencent

This is where your IP address may or may not go

APPLE IS A BIG FAN of privacy. Like, a really big fan. We're keen on Maltesers, but you don't see us taking out 150-foot ads shouting about it, which shows just how mad keen Cook & Co is about keeping things private.

And yet…

It's emerged that by default, Safari shares some user IP addresses with Chinese conglomerate Tencent. To be entirely fair to Apple, it's done as part of the Fraudulent Website Warning setting which protects against phishing scams, in the same way it does with Google Safe Browsing. But that might not be of much comfort to Chinese citizens. Tencent is, after all, a company that's so buddy-buddy with the ruling Communist party that it literally made a game where you applaud a Xi Jinping speech.

Has Apple been transparent about this? Well, it depends on your definition of transparent. If you're the kind of person that digs deep into iPhone settings and then feels obliged to click the "About Safari & Privacy" link then you will see the following line in the text: "Before visiting a website, Safari may send information calculated from the website address to Google Safe Browsing and Tencent Safe Browsing to check if the website is fraudulent. These safe browsing providers may also log your IP address."

That is pretty clear, but only if you know where to look. And given it's on by default, it's not really what you'd call "informed consent."

You can turn off Fraudulent Website Warnings in the same submenu just by tapping the toggle next to it, though obviously you'll then have to be more vigilant over what is and isn't a genuine website.

Guess it's up to you to decide whether you'd rather risk being phished, or being examined by the Chinese government. In the west, probably the latter, but people in China might be a lot happier with the former. µ