Atari's VCS console is bang on target or doomed, depending on who you ask

ATARI IS INVOLVED in a game of he-said, she-said after reports suggested that its upcoming console, the Atari VCS is "doomed".

Although the company sent an update to backers at the weekend which suggested that everything is lovely in the garden, unofficial reports in El Reg tell an entirely different story.

Rob Wyatt, drafted in as chief architect is said to have quit the project, after claiming his consultancy has not been paid for the past six months.

"I was hoping to see the project through to the end and that it wouldn't come to this, but I have little choice other than to pursue other opportunities," he told them.

It's also claimed that the finished product will actually be a Linux PC in a fancy case after executives refused to sign off on a custom operating system.

Atari disputes this and indeed refers to its "custom operating system" but concedes that its more of a Linux PC than an Atari console at present.

The reports also suggest that the team has been unable to get the controllers, which are, in and of themselves finished, to work consistently across gaming titles, meaning that players will effectively have to learn the "physics" for each title.

It does, however, dispute the majority of the claims in El Reg, suggesting that they are based on "incorrect and/or outdated information".

If the Atari VCS were to fail, it would be one of the biggest disasters in crowdfunding to date, after its initial appeal raised over $3m (£2.4m) in its initial Indiegogo as well as offering preorders at Target and Walmart in the US.

Sadly, the retro gaming market seems doomed to a world of ambition outstripping competence. It's not the first and may well not be the last.

It is currently scheduled for release in March 2020. Sounds like we shouldn't hold our collective breath. µ