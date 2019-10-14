Mastercard and Visa ditch Facebook's Libra as G7 deals another blow

FACEBOOK'S PLANS for a digital currency called Libra have been met with a series of blows over the weekend that may affect its ability to launch at all.

After PayPal announced it was leaving the project last week, it has now been followed in quick succession by Visa, Mastercard, eBay and Stripe which wipes out the vast majority of its potential.

Financial institutions have expressed concern about the regulatory consequences of involvement in the scheme.

But it's not just banks. Governments are also down on the idea of a Zuck-coin, not least because it risks bringing cryptocurrency to the mainstream, which could destabilise traditional markets.

A new report from the G7, compiled by representatives from central banks, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board, has warned that unless it was "safe and secure" and that isn't currently the case.

It goes on to list nine major risks with cryptocurrencies that could stop Libra being accepted by regulators. Without that approval, Libra will risk being sidelined, where the plan is the change the world with it as a so-called "stable coin", less vulnerable to the whims of the market like Bitcoin as they have a pegged standard linked to regular currency, probably the dollar.

The report will be presented at the G7 conference later this week, and further warns that even the nine fixes could prove insufficient: "Addressing such risks is not necessarily a guarantee of regulatory approval for a stablecoin arrangement,"

Meanwhile, Facebook is spinning the problems as ‘liberating'. Because of course, it does.

The remaining members of The Libra Council set up to manage the currency will be meeting in Geneva this week. The fact that the meeting is happening in Switzerland, home of secretive banking has not gone unnoticed in these parts.

Sometimes there's just too many jokes to pick one. µ