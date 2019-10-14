You'll soon be able to get that 2019 Mac Pro cheese grater look on your PC

NO MATTER HOW LUDICROUS the design, if Apple does it, someone somewhere will ‘be inspired' by it. Sometimes that's good in the case of the ultrabook and sometimes it's bad in the case of the iPhone X notch which launched a thousand ugly imitators.

You would have thought Apple's cheese grater-style Mac Pro design would be something nobody would ever willingly seek to copy. You would, apparently, be wrong. Say hello to the Dune Pro PC case, which - assuming Apple's lawyers aren't currently charging their Apple Pencils ready for a cease-and-desist email - launches later this month on Kickstarter.

Of course, the main difference is that Dune's case won't have Apple bits and bobs inside. In fact, it won't have anything inside - you pay $199 (~£160) for the case and then put anything you like inside. Specifically we mean PC components, but you could probably use it as a mini-fridge at a push. Actually, you could probably use it as an actual cheese grater, if you get the optional Dice Y sound dampening cover, but it's likely impractical unless you buy your cheese in bulk.

Still, given a Mac Pro will set you back $5,999 (or around £4,750), anything you do put inside will likely be cheaper than paying for the real product, so put that way, it's kind of saving money.

The case supports motherboards of sizes ranging from mini ATX all the way to extended ATX and it'll hold graphics cards of up to 15in length. There's also room for water a water cooling radiator of up to 360mm, and eight trays for storage (five SSD, three HDD). It'd probably be a bit of a waste if you just use it as a Raspberry Pi case.

If you're interested, keep an eye on Kickstarter on 21 October. If it doesn't show up, then presumably Apple's lawyers have earned the big bucks once again. µ