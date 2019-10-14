Nvidia is going to make more remasters to show off ray-tracing tech

IF YOU'VE INVESTED in a fancy graphics card capable of ray tracing, you may be somewhat disappointed by the dearth of actual content to show it all off. There's only so much you can play your way through Quake 2, no matter how much you like the musical strains of Sonic Mayhem.

It looks like Nvidia is aware of the problem, and a new job listing says it's going to do something about it. The company's Lightspeed Studios is on the hunt for a games producer to lead "an exciting new game remastering program," and it's all about ray tracing.

"We're cherry-picking some of the greatest titles from the past decades and bringing them into the ray-tracing age, giving them state-of-the-art visuals while keeping the gameplay that made them great," the listing says. Presumably "past decades" only means up to around 1995 - much as we'd love to see Lemmings get fancy lighting effects.

Actually, Nvidia is remaining completely tight-lipped about what games will be getting the remastering treatment, though the company has apparently decided on the first in line.

"The Nvidia Lightspeed Studios team is picking up the challenge starting with a title that you know and love," the listing explains which sounds like a massive clue, but really isn't. It would be pretty damned weird if they'd decided on a title "you don't know, but will hate" after all.

Ray tracing, for those that don't know, is fancy tech that features in the latest Nvidia graphics cards, starting around £300. It simulates the physical behaviour of light in real-time, meaning realistic shadows, reflections and so on. Here is Quake 2 with and without:

You can't argue that's not snazzy. Maybe not £300+ snazzy, but snazzy nonetheless. µ