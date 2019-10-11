Eve gives more details about its next crowd-designed project

FINNISH TECH upstart Eve has announced its latest crowd-designed campaign.

The company which received favourable reviews for its Eve V, which was designed by its backers, has already announced several new products.

Furthest on in development is the Eve Spectrum, a 4K monitor designed by 2000 members of the Eve community.

That project is pretty much locked down, design-wise and whilst the Chinese factories do their magic, the next project off the starting grid is Eve Spectrum.

Eve Muse will be a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. Not just any noise-cancelling headphones, but the ultimate pair - designed by its users.

Head honcho at Eve, Konstantinos Karatsevedis told us: "We are making Eve Muse to deliver best in class audio call quality by using four calling mics while offering stellar audio quality and noise-cancelling without being unreasonably priced."

The specs, components and even the target market have been discussed in huge detail within the Eve community and now the final specs are close to being confirmed.

The next stage for both Eve Spectrum and Muse will be crowdfunding and we'll let you know when that begins.

There are also plans for a ‘refreshed' Eve V next year, and that means the original is currently being offered at some tasty discounts, with immediate shipping.

If you'd like to check out the deals, or you fancy get involved in Eve's Community, you can just follow the unmistakable sound of Finnish industry to this link.

Sorry to be a broken record, but the usual crowd-funding warnings apply - you're not buying a product, you're buying a stake in a project that could fail. That's why we rarely cover crowdfunders on the site. Eve breaks our rules slightly because its crowd-designed and its development is bound to be of interest to you lot.

We're aware that Eve had problems in the past, they're well documented here, but Eve has assured us that all outstanding orders were fulfilled before the start of this project, which comes with the advantage of better financial backing from the outset, so we're as confident as we can be - just remember, it's life - anything can happen. µ