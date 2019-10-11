Google can't keep secrets, so all hail the Pixelbook Go

GOOGLE HAS shown once again that its incapable of keeping a secret until launch day, as the "will-they won't-they" over new Pixelbook products gets an answer.

They only ruddy will.

The Pixelbook Go was first whispered about in the rumour mill last month, but now, thanks to 9to5Google, there's irrefutable proof that it's a thing, and will almost certainly get its official release at Google's hardware event in New York on Tuesday.

The first thing to say is that it's a laptop, not a 2-in-1, and it boasts a rather unusual "washboard" textured, a rubberised case which is designed to make it ultra-durable but give it a nice hand-feel.

Under the hood, there's the usual ChromeOS/Android/Linux combo, powered by one of three Intel processors - m3, i5 and i7.

The touch screen is 13.3 and unlike previous Pixelbooks, has a more regular 16:9 ratio. RAM comes in 8GB or 16GB while storage can be 64GB, 128GB or 256GB.

One thing that's noticeable - the Pixelbook Pen plays no part in this one, it just won't work. It's one of several slightly surprising move, but given that Google seems to finally be taking on board its reputation for premium pricing, we suspect that this is a cheaper device aimed to attract the new market that has opened up with the success of the Pixel 3a range.

The other noticeable Google-unique feature is a Titan security chip similar to that in the Pixel range,

We won't know prices until the day, but this is the most "normal" laptop we've seen so far from Google and we'd expect it to be priced to compete with the likes of the Windows Surface Go, its most obvious rival.

Oh, and since you asked, it looks like those rubberised washboards are going to come in the same funky colours as the Pixel 4 phone range. Yum. µ