Amazon employees might be watching Cloud Cam footage

BACK IN JANUARY, Amazon was under pressure over reports that its Ring division was somewhat lax with the security of its videos before Jeff Bezos spent a fraction of his pocket money on the company. Now a new report from Bloomberg suggests that Amazon Cloud Cam is equally iffy, with humans watching clips in India and Romania to help the AI be less dumb, and ensuring cameras can tell the difference between cats and cat burglars.

The report cites five people who have "worked on the program or have direct knowledge of it," and while Amazon admits that human intervention is required to improve the cameras, there's a dispute over where the footage comes from.

Amazon says it's sourced from employees' tester cameras and people who have specifically sent in footage for troubleshooting purposes. That sounds reasonable, except that two of the sources said that they'd seen sex clips come through. Now it's possible that so-called troubleshooters were actually just exhibitionists, but if so we'd like to introduce them to a site called PornHub instead.

Still, the good news is that said clips aren't projected onto the walls at Amazon's HQ. In India, the footage is apparently watched on a restricted floor where the use of mobile phones is prohibited. But one source said clips still get passed on to non-team members, ickily enough.

There isn't much on the site about how footage sent in for troubleshooting is used, though the terms and conditions mention that Amazon has the right to process images, audio and video taken to improve things. The Cloud Cam Q&A states that "only you or people you have shared your account information with can view your clips, unless you choose to submit a clip to us directly for troubleshooting."

The good news is that this probably doesn't affect you: Cloud Cam hasn't launched in the UK, despite arriving in the States back in 2017. The bad news is that Amazon owns two other security camera brands with a large footprint over here: Ring and Blink. Still, at least only a handful of Echo devices have eyes… µ