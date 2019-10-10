The Oppo Reno Ace can recharge in record time

You probably don't need all those lenses, but nonetheless here they are.

SMARTPHONES HAVE ALL but given up the dream of a battery that lasts for weeks on end. Manufacturers have rightly made the calculation that people would rather charge devices nightly than return to the days of tough-as-old-boots feature phones. Or have a device so big that it threatens to burst out of your pocket like an alien from John Hurt's chest.

But phone downtime is still annoying, so what's the alternative? Fast charging. Most phones can charge pretty quickly with the right plug and cable - often infuriatingly sold separately - but the freshly announced Oppo Reno Ace has set a new record for the forever inpatient.

With a little (well, a lot) of help from the 65W SuperVOOC charger, the Reno Ace's 4,000mAh battery can go from flat to 100 per cent full in just half an hour, Oppo claims. Or if you just want a quick burst before stepping out of the door, then a five-minute charge will give you two hours of life. Not too shabby.

Of course, charging speed is no substitute for other features like cameras, speed and actually functioning, and thankfully the Reno Ace is pretty much as top end as Android phones will get this year.

Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 Plus processor leads the way, backed by RAM that ranges from a pragmatic 8GB to a needlessly showy 12GB. The 6.5in 1080p display has a 90Hz refresh rate, and there are no fewer than four lenses on the back, continuing manufacturers' recent trend of throwing cameras at phones to disguise a crippling lack of innovation elsewhere. The main one here is the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586, and there are also telephoto, wide-angle and monochrome lenses like less talented backing singers.

The phone is coming to China first, starting at 2,999 yuan (~£340) for the cheap and cheerful 8GB/128GB, or 3,799 yuan (~£430) for the slightly silly 12GB/256GB variant. µ