Trump is reportedly considering reopening up some business to Huawei

IT LOOKS LIKE there may be another twist in the tale in the ongoing barney between the United States and Chinese tech giant Huawei. The New York Times reports that the Trump administration is planning on letting some American companies sell to Huawei again.

"Some" is the key word in that sentence: sources with knowledge of the government plans said it would only apply to "nonsensitive goods". No companies are listed in the NY Times report, but you'd imagine it would be tech companies keenest to do business. It'd be a bit weird if the country had exclusively greenlit the export of Hershey's Kisses and crates of Mr Pibb to the Huawei head offices after all.

But import hardware, though obviously nice to have, is probably a secondary concern to Huawei. The real crimp on its business is not being able to deal with American software companies thanks to Android's total market dominance on mobile, and Windows' equally tight grip on laptops. The report suggests the new leniency will apply to "so-called general merchandise" which doesn't sound like it includes operating systems, alas.

While Android is open source, Future Huawei handsets are blocked from getting early builds for little things like critical security fixes and the like. Worse, they can't use Google apps like YouTube, Google Play and Gmail. While some have used sketchy means to get them onto the recently unveiled Mate 30 Pro, most people rightly conclude that life is just too short for bootloaders and almost anything is better than spending evenings poring through internet forums looking for how-to guides.

We'll have to see what happens when the policy is officially changed. A spokesman from the Commerce Department told the NY Times that "as of right this moment, the status quo holds," which begs the follow-up email of "how about now?"

Interested parties will be hoping this is a bit more concrete than the last time the US said it was softening things, when it had over 130 applications and then granted no permits. Nobody likes a trading-bloc tease. µ