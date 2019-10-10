Google Nest makes it easier to keep listening as you potter around the house

GOOGLE NEST has announced an enhancement to its range of Google Home and Nest Home devices to make it easier to take your music with you as you move around the house.

Stream Transfer does exactly what it says on the tin - it lets you move the music or podcast you're currently listening to, to another device - whether an audio-only Home device, a Hub with a screen or even a Chromecast.

All you need to do is say "Hey Google, move the music to….." and the room you're heading to.

Or as Google puts it: "Stream transfer is a new feature that lets you easily move music, videos, podcasts and more between compatible devices in your home using your voice, the Google Home app or the touchscreen on your Nest smart display."

If you want to do something more complex, or just don't fancy talking, you can create speaker combinations in the Google Home app. Up to now, you've only been able to create groups - now you can be a bit more fluid.

Third-party speakers like Sonos (and presumably the Sonos designed speakers from Ikea) aren't compatible with the new feature, but Sonos users have been able to do this sort of thing anyway.

At present, the only video service that works with the system is YouTube, but its expected that as more partners come on board, more will be supported.

Stream Transfer is more than just an incremental feature - it puts Google Home on a par with specialist multi-room systems, and with a new Google (Nest) Mini expected next week, rocking a 3.5mm jack, its creating a powerful weapon that brings multi-room into the reach of everyone.

At launch, YouTube Music, Spotify and Pandora are supported. We assume Google Play Music is too, but with its retirement planned at some point, Google doesn't like to mention it much.