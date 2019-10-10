Steam is bringing local multiplayer gaming to the online world

Split-screen gaming will be piped over the internet thanks to Steam

VALVE IS CLEARLY FEELING NOSTALGIC as it has revealed a Steam feature that will allow people to play local multiplayer games with each other over the internet.

Normally, local games can only be played on one machine in a split-screen format with everyone jostling for the best spot from which to ogle the display.

For any younger readers, this type of multiplayer gaming was popular in the 90s and early 2000s, with games like the N64's Goldeneye being a halo game for classic split-screen gaming.

But the incoming beta of Steam Remote Play Together aims to shake that up.

Today our team announced another great new platform feature that will be built into Steam: Remote Play Together. This will allow friends to play local co-op games together over the internet as though they were in the same room together. https://t.co/jEZyGoXEfc — Alden Kroll 🔜 GCAP / PAX Australia (@aldenkroll) 10 October 2019

For folks without easy access to a mate who'll pop round for a bit of local multiplayer action, the new Steam feature allows the streaming of a local multiplayer game's screen from one PC to another Steam user's PC. The feature then captures the second players' control inputs and pipes it back to the host PC.

Supposedly, that'll allow for local multiplayer gaming to tap into the online gaming world, yet allow games to feel like they are playing a split-screen game with a pal beside them looking at the same action on the same display.

It's an interesting addition to the Steam gaming platform, though one might argue how relevant it is in a world filled with online multiplayer games that can fit thousands of people in them.

But then again we still enjoy the odd round of Mario Kart played locally on the Switch, as it's far easier to laugh in the face of another person when they're beside you as opposed to a voice at the end of a microphone somewhere on the internet.

And streaming, on the whole, is looking big for gaming in 2019 and 2020, what with the likes of Microsoft's Project xCloud and Google Stadia on the horizon. µ