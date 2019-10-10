Leaked email confirms GitHub is continuing its contract with ICE

MICROSOFT-OWNED CODE REPOSITORY GitHub has reportedly signed a new contract with the US Immigration Service (ICE).

A leaked email to employees from CEO Nat Freidman attempts to justify why he chose to renew the deal in spite of the widespread condemnation of ICE policies.

The email was first leaked to Fight For The Future, a campaign group concerned with the way in which the internet conducts itself.

In it, Friedman explains that a GitHub enterprise server was licenced for ICE in 2016 and the new contract was a renewal of that.

Friedman goes on to explain that, while he personally disagrees with the Trump administration (clever lad) and the way ICE is run, it is a 'large agency' and that some of the work it does is important and ethical.

However, he warns that GitHub won't have any knowledge or control of how that server is used, which could put a sour taste in some mouths. He goes so far as to acknowledge his team "recognise it could be used in projects that support policies we both agree and disagree with."

He argues that there is a clear distinction between providing tools and providing services and as such, that ICE has the right to the same level of privacy and freedom as any other GitHub user or indeed any other country: "A world where developers in one country or every country are required to tell us what type of software they are creating would, in our view, undermine the fundamental rights of software developers."

But before you write off GitHub for this one, the groovy company has donated $500,000 - more than double the contract cost - on schemes to help those affected by the current ICE policies.

That leaves us with one possible conclusion - GitHub is feeling the pressure of being part of a wider tech giant and has finally had to do something it really didn't want to as a result.

It's a day we all knew would come.

GitHub's parent company, Microsoft is still being lobbied by pressure groups and its own employees to ditch its contracts with ICE, as several other tech giants have already done. µ