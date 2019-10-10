Apple is flogging Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller

APPLE HAS TAKEN a brick out of its walled garden and popped the Xbox One controller for sale on its online store.

You might think that's an odd move by the Cupertino crew, given Apple is a rival of Microsoft in many ways and tends to favour touting its own accessories and proprietary stuff. Yes, we know Apple has supported Office on macOS and Office apps on iOS, but that's a little different.

But the winds of change are blowing and Apple iThings now support the Xbox Wireless Controller, as well as Sony's PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller. That's all thanks to the debut of Apple Arcade, Apple's new game subscription service for Apple TV, iOS and iPad OS.

It's odd that the Xbox controller is now being flogged by Apple but the DualShock 4 is missing in action. But that's likely down to Apple and Sony needing to negotiate sales deas and other such dry stuff, as opposed to any form of favouritism.

There's also a suite of other controller support for Apple Arcade, so one's not limited to controllers from Microsoft and Sony.

But for our money, we'd say the Xbox Wireless Controller is one of the best around with some superb haptic feedback and excellent ergonomics; though the DualShock 4 is pretty good as well.

Apple's support account on Twitter seemed to think the same, but got a little carried away: "It's not just a controller. It's your enemy-slaying sword, your pitcher's golden arm, your salvation from lava." We'll have what their drinking...

You'll need to fork out £54.95 for the Microsoft controller, so it's not exactly a super cheap accessory.

And that's about it. We've yet to make our minds up about Apple Arcade, and with game streaming services like Microsoft's Project xCloud and Google Stadia on the horizon, there's soon going to be a lot of game services competing for a chunk of our monthly cash. µ