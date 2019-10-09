Sesame Street store among 1, 2… er, 6,500 victims of Volusion hack

NOW, LOOK, don't Grover-react, but we've got some bad news. Sesame Street has been hacked after a Cookie Monster went rogue.

But before you get into a Grouch, don't worry - come and play, everything is A-OK.

The victim of the hack is the official Sesame Street store, one of a number of sites that have fallen prey to a hack on e-commerce software provider Volusion.

Luckily, a security researcher who had been having a Snuffleupagus for bargains on the site spotted the problem and called it in.

In a Medium post, he explained that the hack, which has affected 6,500 of Volusion's 20,000 customers was able to steal credit card details by authorising a third-party to take it via a suspect cookie (you couldn't make it up). In fact, it wasn't a true cookie, it's a Javascript code bite that has been dubbed "cookie" because of course, it has.

But before you take one look and just cry "Oh, El-mo"… erm… no… you'll be pleased to hear that the store has been taken offline until it is fixed so there's really no chance that the money that you Ernie-d will be Bert into someone else's account.

But according to the researcher, Marcel Afrahim, Volusion's e-commerce solution has had 185 million orders through its software, totalling $28bn. How much of that was fraudulent remains to be seen.

He adds: "The compromise is not only unique to Sesame Street Store, and most likely any e-commerce website hosted on Volusion is probably running malicious code and posting the credit card info of the consumers to the outsider domain."

It's not currently known where the third party is based. Volusion was given the first refusal on sorting out the flaw when it was spotted, but Mr Afrahim has said that he received no interest from them, hence the public announcement.

We'd suggest your Grover your bank statements, just in case you've been a victim of the hack because there's bound to be… too… MANY… TO COUNT…. AHAHAHAHA! Ahem. µ