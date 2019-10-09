Intel kills off Kaby Lake-G chips as it concentrates on its own GPUs

INTEL IS CALLING TIME on its Kaby Lake-G chps, which saw the unholy union of Intel Core CPUs and AMD Radeon Vega graphics.

The chipmaker quietly updated its Product Change Notice page which has the Kaby Lake-G chips put out to pasture.

While we're not crying about it - you're crying - we are sad to hear about this, as the unexpected combo of Intel and AMD chip tech worked rather well in our experience.

HP's rather impressive, albeit heavy, Spectre x360 15 from 2018 came with a Kaby Lake-G Core i7-8705G chip, which put out some decent gaming performance, as well as chops for heavier day-to-day computing.

That being said, there wasn't a lot of machines that came with Kaby Lake-G chips, so one might argue the whole thing was a neat experiment in what Intel and AMD could do when in cahoots.

As Intel is concentrating on its own graphics accelerator work, from the Iris Plus integrated graphics in the Ice Lake 10-nanometre processors, to working on its own dedicated GPU, it's no surprise that its work with AMD on the graphics side of the chip world is coming to an end.

"Intel is refocusing its product portfolio. Our 10th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Plus graphics are built on the new Gen11 graphics architecture that nearly doubled graphics performance. We have more in store from our graphics engine that will bring further enhancements to PCs in the future," Intel said in a statement it sent us.

So we can expect that future chips in laptops and small form-factor PCs will come with Intel's integrated graphics rather than GPUs from other chip makers. With future generations of 10nm chips and Intel's work on its Xe graphics, we expect to see more Core chips with significantly boosted graphical grunt come 2020.

We'd not be surprised to see a re-jigged take on Kaby Lake-G, only combining a next-gen powerful Core CPU with Xe graphics on the same chip.

As for AMD, it will likely keep working on combining its latest Ryzen mobile CPUs with Vega graphics, as seen with the custom Ryzen chip the Surface Pro 3 15 comes with. µ