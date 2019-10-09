Windows Insiders can now try handing calls between Android and PC

MICROSOFT'S ONGOING quest to make Android the annexed Ukraine of Windows goes on with a new Insider Preview of Windows 10.

The big addition here is a feature that will allow you to take calls on your Android handset and answer them on your Windows PC.

It's all part of the Your Phone feature which already lets you access your text messages and files, as well as receive notifications on your PC.

The new feature goes both ways too (wahey). In other words, if your phone is connected, you can dial out from your contacts list on your PC, then hand off to the phone.

All your call records are synced (if you allow it of course) too, so you really do have a seamless experience between your two major devices in life. In fact, you can even select a number on your PC, and have it dialled and ready on the phone so all you need to do is hit the ‘dial' button. Neat, huh?

All of these features are testing with Fast Ring Insiders - that's those who are willing to try the newest inventions and innovations, even if it borks their computer (so as we always say - use a spare computer).

It's a funny one this - Android users have been crying out for some sort of desktop integration since the early days. But of course, back then, Windows Phone was still a thing.

Move on a decade, and who'da thunk it that it would be Microsoft that engineered a feature that brings Windows and Android into close harmony. It's a sign of the times and no mistake, but with Microsoft recently announcing its first Android Surface device, perhaps it was inevitable.

The big question will be how much of a stranglehold Your Phone takes on your Android device. So far the nagging has been minimal, but we've seen Microsoft getting fresh before, haven't we? µ