BT's 5G network will go live this week

BEWILDERING LOGO PEDDLER BT has announced that its 5G services will go live on 11 October.

BT's 5G offering, which unsurprisingly piggybacks on EE's network, will make its debut in 20 cities across the UK, including London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast, with a further 25 to be hooked-up before the end of the year.

In terms of speeds, BT says customers will experience average download speeds of between "100 and 150Mbps" - the same as those on offer from EE's 5G network.

The operator also on Wednesday announced a new converged plan called BT Halo, that will combine its BT Plus home broadband and mobile services. Halo customers will bag themselves unlimited data and calls on mobile and at home, support from BT's new team of Home Tech Experts, and will be the first to be offered an upgrade to BT's 5G network.

Those who sign up for BT's 5G or Plus services will be upgraded to Halo in November.

BT, which also spouted about its return to the UK high street, its plans to upgrade 700,000 homes and businesses to Superfast Broadband by summer 2020 and its aim phase out its existing legacy copper network, didn't reveal much else about its 5G network; there's no word yet on devices it will offer, nor how much a 5G tariff will cost.

However, EE currently offers the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Oppo Reno 5G and LG V50, and it's likely BT will offer a similar lineup.

"We're helping families and communities across the UK, and companies in Britain and around the world, to remove the barriers of today to realise the potential of tomorrow," swooned Philip Jansen, Chief Executive of BT.

"We're starting a journey today with real changes that will have a positive impact for people and businesses - connecting more customers to full-fibre, boosting customers' speeds right across the UK, keeping customers connected wherever they are with our new converged Halo products, and helping to give them the skills to make the most of today's connected world." µ