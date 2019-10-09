AMD's Ryzen 9 3900 and Ryzen 5 3500X processors are not for you

AMD IS BOOSTING its Ryzen range with the addition of the Ryzen 9 3900 and Ryzen 5 3500X, but they're CPUs for OEMs only.

The Ryzen 9 3900 is effectively the lesser sibling to the Ryzen 9 3900X, sporting 12 cores and 24 threads and the same 6MB and 64MB L2 and L3 cache as the ‘X' suffixed CPU. It kicks out slightly lower clock speeds and uses a lower thermal design power; from a TDP of 65W, the Ryzen 9 3900 has a base clock speed of 3.1GHz that ramps up to 4.3GHz.

We can expect to see the Ryzen 9 3900 pop up in pre-built desktops designed for gaming and productivity from OEMs across the globe.

Oddly, the Ryzen 5 3500X is limited to the Chinese market. This six-core, six-thread CPU has a 65W TDP, 3MB and 32MB of L2 and L3 cache and runs from 3.6GHz to 4.1GHz. It's effectively the new entry-level processor in the Ryzen 3000 series line-up.

Again, this is an OEM-only part, so it's likely to pop up in pre-built systems made by Chinese firms and designed just for the Chinese market. Expect such machines to be more budget-oriented.

You might shrug at the Ryzen 5 3500X, given there are more headline-grabbing Ryzen CPUs.

But the Ryzen 9 3900 seems like an interesting CPU, bearing a swathe of cores but with less power consumption than the Ryzen 9 3900X and the eight-core Ryzen 7 3800X. It could be a good CPU for PC builders who want to make a machine that has plenty of performance potential but isn't as power-hungry as the CPUs at the top end of Team Red's Ryzen pile.

However, there's no indication that AMD will make a non-OEM version of the CPU, so AMD fans will either need to go for a higher TDP Ryzen or one that's less energy-hungry but has fewer cores.

Despite this, the Ryzen 3000 series range is looking pretty healthy, and it's no surprise that Intel is re-jigging the prices of some of its upcoming CPUs in the face of this renewed Ryzen surge. µ