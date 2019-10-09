Sony confirms the PlayStation 5 is coming 'holiday 2020'

BRACE YOURSELVES CONSOLE FANS as the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5), as it'll officially be called, is coming out in "holiday 2020".

The Japanese electronics giant confirmed the release window in a rather nonchalant blog post by its chief executive and president Jim Ryan, which also spouted about how the PS5 will have new haptic feedback tech.

'Holiday 2020' for those of you who don't speak American basically means the Christmas period of next year, so we've got some 12 to 14 months to wait before we can ditch our PS4 for some next-gen AMD-powered console fun.

As for the haptic stuff, that's been designed to replace the "rumble" tech of the previous DualShock 4 controllers.

"With haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field. You can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud," explained Ryan.

Before you surge to the comments section, yes we know the Xbox One controller has a similar setup with multidirectional haptics on its "impulse triggers", so Sony is arguably playing catch-up here.

It seems like a minor thing to reveal, but then the innards and potential performance of the PS5 have kinda already been discussed, albeit not in hard figures, so Sony now has the extra bits to reveal that add a little flair to a next-gen console.

Another example of that is the "adaptive triggers" Ryan revealed: "The second innovation is something we call adaptive triggers, which have been incorporated into the trigger buttons (L2/R2)."

"Developers can program the resistance of the triggers so that you feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain," he added.

This seems like quite a smart way to make the gaming experience feel more interactive, but it also feels like it gives developers yet another thing to think about when making games for a new console platform. But more options when it comes to gaming tech is no bad thing in our book.

The next-gen Xbox Project Scarlett is expected out around the same time as the PS5, and with both consoles using AMD tech at their core, major differences are likely to come down to things like haptics in controllers as well as console exclusives.

And while you might be predicting a new console war in around a year's time, we suspect that game streaming services like Google Stadia will be the thing that really puts the cat amongst the pigeons when it comes to console gaming in 2020. µ