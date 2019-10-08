AMD's Ryxen 9 3950X hits 4.3GHz across all 16 cores

AMD'S RYZEN 9 3950X is nearly here, and it looks like it could trounce Intel's Core i9-9900K when it arrives.

According to a premature posting by hardware firm Gigabyte - since taken down, so hat tip to Hexus - the CPU can kick out 4.4GHz across all of its 16 cores; the Core i9-9900K manages a higher 4.6GHz but that's only across eight cores.

In the Cinebench R15 test, Gigabyte found that it could get a stable overclock of 4.3GHz using a tweaked 1.4V Vcore across all of the Ryzen 9 3950X's cores leading to a benchmark score of 4,384; TechRadar reports that the Core i9-9900K only managed a score of 1,873.

Cinebench R15 benchmarks are not a true test of performance capabilities in real-world use, and there are still plenty of times when Intel's latest desktop CPUs outperform the third-gen Ryzen CPUs in tasks like gaming.

But the benchmark is a good test of the rendering chops of a CPU and how well a processor can put its multi-core horsepower to work. On the whole AMD CPUs have always been known as good performers in multi-core works, so there's arguably no surprise the Ryzen 9 3950X can outperform its nearest rival, at least until the Core i9-9900KS comes along.

Nevertheless, the benchmark does demonstrate that the Ryxen 9 3950X is set to be a proper powerhouse, with what would appear to be plenty of overclocking headroom.

That could be good news for people who want a Ryzen-based machine that can offer plenty of cores for multithreaded work but also have high frequencies for gaming.

We'll have to wait until next month to get an idea of how well the Ryxen 9 3950X truly performs. But it's likely to launch around the same time as third-generation Threadripper CPUs, so AMD should have a proper suite of high-end processors to ushering in the holiday season. µ