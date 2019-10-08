Google orders OEMs to hide custom gestures in favour of Android stock

GOOGLE IS LAYING DOWN the law over the implementation of features in the latest version of Android.

Android 10, the newest iteration of the Google's mobile OS, introduces a series of new gesture controls that are designed to replace the traditional "soft navigation" buttons of previous editions.

Thing is, being open-source, OEMs quite often jump the gun and create their own features before Google puts them officially into Android. That means a lot of phones already have their own gesture control function.

But a document seen by 9to5Google suggests that those OEMs are being brought into line with a series of conditions in the Google Mobile Services agreement.

These don't actually outlaw third-party gestures but act as a weird sort of ‘Clause 28' for them, warning that they cannot be advertised during the setup procedure, or promoted as features.

It also ‘suggests' that such features are hidden ‘one level deeper' in the settings - in other words, they would have to appear in ‘Advanced Settings' rather than alongside the settings for official Google gestures.

In other words, Google wants the defaults to be either the old buttons or the new gestures, none of your bespoke nonsense. The rules even forbid OEMs from advertising the features in pop-ups, ruling out any kind of "Clippy-esque" help.

All of this wouldn't be so bad if the official Android gestures were going down well with the punters, and the truth is, they're not.

Reception of the replacement for the traditional navigation buttons has met a lot of resistance from punters and OEMs alike.

Which leaves us in a conundrum. On one hand, this kind of policy will go some way to making Android a joined-up operating system instead of a mish-mash of different iterations.

On the other, Android is supposed to be open source and there's an argument that stopping OEMs messing with it is slowing down its development.

At the end of the day, we all just have to decide what we want and vote with our thumbs. µ