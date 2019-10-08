Opera offers a privacy-powered speed boost and meme generator

FAT LADY OF INTERNET BROWSERS Opera has announced a massive speed boost in its latest version, from an unlikely source.

The Scandi-browser has introduced some new privacy features which, it claims, will speed up browsing by up to 20 per cent.

In fact, the technology in question is a tracker blocker, which is not particularly unique - ask any Firefox user - but the angle is new, because of course fewer trackers is going to speed up page loading.

Opera explains: "Throughout a day of web browsing, you typically stumble upon hundreds of trackers which gather information and track your online behaviour while remaining invisible to you. Trackers also slow you down as they make websites take more time to load. With this release, Opera allows you to block web trackers and browse faster."

The tracker blocker isn't switched on by default but can be easily toggled in the settings, along with the built-in ad-blocker and VPN, both stalwarts of Opera's privacy fight.

Using the tracker blocker, which is powered by the EasyTracking Protection list, alongside the existing features has achieved a 23 per cent speed boost in testing.

"We consider the tracker blocker to be a browser feature which can be kept on at all times. Our browser, however, also has plenty of extended privacy features which come in handy when someone feels the need to increase the privacy of their browsing even further," added Joanna Czajka, Opera's Product Manager.

If speed isn't your thing, there's also a new Enhanced Snapshot tool in this new edition. It allows you to take screenshots from within Opera and then turn them into memes thanks to a series of drawing tools. You can even blur the background, add text (including Impact, the one you want for memes) and add emojis.

The latest version of Opera is available now from the firm's website. µ