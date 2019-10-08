Microsoft is battling yet another faulty update for Windows 10

THE WORLD'S MOST USED operating system Windows 10 is causing more headaches for users across the globe with yet another patch that breaks as much as it fixes.

The latest piece of Microsoft tomfoolery arrived on 3 October as a fix for previous problems that some users have had with printing and using Internet Explorer (and don't knock that, a lot of businesses are still using it for custom web apps).

The next day, a recent patch (KB4524147) was reissued after causing its own unique brand of borkage, which was the cause of anguish in just about everywhere you can possibly imagine.

To make it worse, the patch that was supposed to fix printer spooling issues, basically, didn't, and yet managed to bring the problem to a wider audience of users previously unaffected.

Meanwhile, if that's not enough to boil the blood, the problems with the Start Menu, first encountered after the widely reported CPU/Cortana bug are back, with users now finding themselves getting "critical error" messages that can only be fixed by a reboot.

The solution? Right now, its to manually uninstall KB4524147. Here's the problem with that: the security patch which it originally set out to solve was for a zero-day vulnerability. It was released out-of-band because Windows users were vulnerable to a security flaw already being exploited.

In fact, it was released as a required update, such was its importance. So, this is all a bit totes awkward.

What are we left with? In many cases, an operating system not fit for purpose - either because it's vulnerable to hackers, or it's just plain borked.

It's yet another example of problems internally at Microsoft. The company has already agreed to start separating security patches from feature updates, starting with the next edition of Windows 10.

But that's not good enough. Ever since the disastrous Build 1809 last year - and even before that - Microsoft is releasing shoddy undertested updates and it's got to stop - like, now. µ