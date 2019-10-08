Intel's high-end Cascade Lake-X processors are cheaper and faster

INTEL'S UPCOMING CASCADE LAKE-X series processors are not only set to be a little faster than first thought, but cheaper too.

The chipmaker has revealed the prices of its next-generation high-end processors that succeed the Skylake-X CPUs aimed at content creators and high-end PC enthusiasts.

The 18-core, 36-thread Core i9-10980XE sits at the top of the Cascade Lake-X pile, offering a max single-core speed of 4.8GHz and 3.8GHz across all cores, and has a price tag of $979 (£800) which is than its predicted $1,000+ price-tag.

The 14-core, 28-thread, Core i9-10940X comes in at $784 (around £640), the 12-core, 24-thread Core i9-10920X has a price tag of $689 (about £562), and the 10-core, 20-thread Core i9-10900X will set buyers back $590 (some £481).

All four chips promise pretty hefty performance, and the new prices - while far from cheap - could help PC builders create machines that offer quite a lot of bang for the buck.

This re-jigging in price is likely a move to ensure Intel makes its upcoming CPUs as attractive as possible in the face of competition from high-end Ryzen 3000 series processors and upcoming third-generation Threadripper processors from AMD.

Add in the fact that the Cascade Lake CPUs are unlocked and could have decent overclocking headroom and one might be looking at some rather impressive slices of silicon that'll deliver high-end performance without utterly ruining one's bank balance. The 10-core i9-10900X looks to offer reasonable value, particularly for folks keen to build a powerful gaming PC for example.

Intel also revealed new W-2200 Xeon processors that also come with a performance hike and lower price over their predecessors.

Designed for workstation use, there are eight processors in the family: W-2295, W-2275, W-2265, W-2255, W-2245, W-2235, W-2225, and W-2223. Prices range from $294 (£240) to $1,333 (around £1,000), with the latter figure being for the 18-core W-2295, which not only offers more performance than the Skylake-based W-2195 but is significantly cheaper than the latter's recommended customer price of $2,553.

Expect to see these new Xeon chips pop up in workstations from the likes of HP and Lenovo before too long. µ