Adobe secures deal with US gov to restore services in Venezuela

SOFTWARE FLOGGER Adobe has secured a deal with the US government that allows it to restore its services in Venezuela.

Earlier this month, Adobe cancelled all subscriptions and deactivated accounts for users in Venezuela in order to comply with a US sanction order. The move was made in response to the Executive Order 13884, which was signed by the Trump administration in August and prohibits "almost all transactions and services between US companies, entities and individuals in Venezuela."

At the time, Adobe said that current subscribers will have until 28 October to download any content stored in their accounts and will lose access the next day. It also received flack after stating that it would not reimburse paid subscribers, but it later clarified that it would be offering refunds.

Now, on the day of the cut-off, the company says it has received a license from the US government that allows it to keep providing its services in the country.

"After discussions with the US government, we've been granted a license to provide all of our Digital Media products and services in Venezuela," Adobe said in its announcement. "With this update, we're sharing that users can continue to access the Creative Cloud and Document Cloud portfolio, and all of their content, as they did before."

In an accompanying FAQ, Adobe clarifies that paid subscribers who had their accounts cancelled will receive 90 days of free access to all the products and services and says that anyone who lost access to paid services should find their access restored within one week.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused," Adobe says. "We will contact you mid-November with any steps you need to take to renew your subscription."

Adobe's announcement comes just days after it was revealed that the accounts of some 7.5 million Creative Cloud users had been breached, exposing details including email addresses, member IDs, and subscription information. µ