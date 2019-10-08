Adobe will cull all accounts in Venezuela to comply with US sanctions

SOFTWARE FLOGGER Adobe is cancelling all subscriptions and deactivating accounts for users in Venezuela in order to comply with a US sanction order.

According to Adobe, the move has been made in response to the Executive Order 13884, which was signed by the Trump administration in August and prohibits "almost all transactions and services between US companies, entities and individuals in Venezuela."

"To remain compliant with this order, Adobe is deactivating all accounts in Venezuela," Adobe said in a support document.

"Executive Order 13884 was issued with no expiration date - the decision to rescind it rests solely with the US Government. We will continue to monitor developments closely and will make every effort to restore services to Venezuela as soon as it is legally permissible to do so."

In short, the company will no longer provide access to any of its services and software to Venezuelan users, and it will also prohibit them from using its free products. Amazon says that current subscribers will have until 28 October to download any content stored in their accounts and will lose access the next day.

I didn't find any solution. My account will be suspended. I will lose everything of my Behance account and other services.



We need to start again. For all the Venezuelans citizens, refugees and immigrants...This is just unfair.#Adobe #Venezuelans #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/DIyAa0AZ23 — Gabriela Yanez (@faintenkiu) October 7, 2019

Worse still, customers won't be able to receive refunds for any purchases or outstanding subscriptions, as the executive order calls for "the cessation of all activity with the entities including no sales, service, support, refunds, credits, etc."

p>In a statement, Adobe added: "Adobe will continue customer and partner support activities permitted under the Executive Order but will pause all activities which are not permitted.

We regret any inconvenience this may cause to customers, as we continue to carefully monitor and assess the situation. We will share more details as to how our operations and customer activities might be impacted, as those details become available.