Amazon's new Fire HD 10 boasts an octa-core processor and USB-C

EVERYTHING DO-ER Amazon has shown off a new and improved version of its Fire HD 10 fondleslate.

While the device retains the same 10.1in Full HD screen and overall design as its now-discounted predecessor, it's had a makeover under the hood. There's a new octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz and supported by 2GB RAM, which Amazon claims makes the new Fire HD 10 30 per cent faster than before.

Faster charging is on offer too; the new Fire HD 10 finally comes with a USB-C port, and the bundled 9W charger will juice the tablet to full in approximately four hours. Additionally, the company will sell a 15W adapter separately that will charge the tablet in three hours. In terms of battery life, Amazon is claiming around 12-hours of mixed-use.

The refreshed tablet, which - naturally - comes with Alexa support baked-in, also boasts a microSD slot, built-in Dolby Atmos support and WiFi 802.11ac connectivity. It's available in four colours: plum, twighlight blue, black and white, and Amazon claims it's "more durable than the latest iPad Pro 11", whatever the hell that is.

"We've made our best tablet even better with a faster processor, longer battery life, and faster charging," swooned Eric Saarnio, head of Amazon Devices Europe. "The all-new Fire HD 10 has everything you need for entertainment with plenty of storage for your favourite videos, games, music, and books at home or on the go - and still under £150."

The Fire HD 10 will ship with either 32GB or 64GB of built-in storage, and it can be pre-ordered now ahead of its 30 October shipping date. The former is priced at £159.99 - or £149.99 if you're sadistic enough to opt into lock screen adverts, while the latter will fetch £189.99, or £179.99 with ads. µ