Dev claims Apple has lifted 'Sign in with Apple' from its app

APPLE'S NEW PRIVACY-TASTIC service "Sign in with Apple" is not entirely original, an app maker has alleged.

Blix has filed a lawsuit with the US District Court for the District of Delaware claiming that "Sign in with Apple" is basically a rebadged version of "Share Email" - a feature of the company's BlueMail app. The patent for "Share Email" dates back to 2017 which is significantly before Tim Cook caused fans to hoot with delight at "Sign in with Apple" back at WWDC 2019.

Blix is particularly ticked off about this, because it's not the company's first run in with Apple. BlueMail was previously kicked from the Mac App Store because, Apple says, it was copying another program: TypeApp. Blix disputes this in the court documents, noting that TypeApp was voluntarily removed from the store weeks before BlueMail arrived.

Not only that, but when Apple was facing accusations that its own products were given higher billing than third-party apps, Blue Mail was barely featuring. It has since climbed from 143rd to 13th in the App Store search results. These points, Blix claims, amount to a company that's trying to stifle rival products and boost its own. It is seeking an injunction, damages and legal fees in a case that could run for a while.

If Blix wins the case, then Sign in with Apple wouldn't necessarily go anywhere: it might just be that Apple has to compensate Blix from its Scrooge McDuck-style piles of money to keep the feature alive and well. But Apple likes that pile of money, so don't expect it to give any of it up without a fight - especially when losing wouldn't make the company look very friendly to the huge number of developers it relies on to populate the App Store. µ