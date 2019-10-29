Galaxy S11 will be pack Exynos 9830 and Snapdragon 865 SoCs

The Galaxy S10's sequel might be just four months away

WE'RE LIKELY FOUR MONTHS away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy S11, but the first rumours are starting to crop up.

Following the leak that it'll likely launch on 18 February (below), we're now hearing that the Galaxy S11 will be powered by Qualcomm and Samsung's as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 9830 processors, respectively.

This somewhat unsurprising information - though some rumours had pointed to Samsung's new Exynos 980 SoC powering the Galaxy S11 lineup - was uncovered in a OneUI 2.0 beta by XDA's Max Weinbach.

The Exynos 9830 exists. In the latest One UI 2.0 beta for the S10, Samsung added support for the Exynos 9830 along with the Snapdragon 865. These will, of course, be used in the S11. pic.twitter.com/v2Bio1Hggf — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) October 27, 2019

The Snapdragon 865, which will likely be unveiled in December at Qualcomm's annual Tech Summit, will reportedly be based on the 7nm EUV-based fabrication process and leaked benchmarks peg it as an octa-core SoC with a base frequency of 1.8GHz.

Samsung's Exynos 9830 is unlikely to make its debut until next year, but we already know a bit about the chip; rumours claim it'll rely on four Cortex A55 cores for low-performance and four Cortex A77 cores for high-performance.

Weinbach also found references to three models of the Galaxy S11, at least one of which supports 5G. The One UI beta also includes references to LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage support.

7/10/19: We don't yet know much about the Samsung Galaxy S11, but we might already know when it will be launching.

A source speaking to SamMobile has claimed that the next-gen Galaxy flagship will make its debut on 18 February, just days before next year's Mobile World Congress kicks off.

While such a date would make sense - the Galaxy S10 landed on 20 February, and the Galaxy S9 before it on 25 February - even SamMobile is sceptical; it notes that it's "not confident enough in the source of this information to put our weight behind the date provided", so we'd take this early rumour with a hefty pinch of salt.

Beyond this shady leak, there's not much information surrounding the Galaxy S11 yet. There's some chatter that the smartphone will feature the bonkers 108MP camera sensor that Samsung showed off earlier this year, and SamMobile notes that it'll likely ship with One UI 2.1 and up to 1TB of internal storage.

There's also a "very good chance" the Galaxy S10 will somewhat inevitably follow in the footsteps of the Note 10 and ditch the line-up's long-standing headphone jack in favour of USB-C.

If we were to put our speculative hat on, we'd also assume the Galaxy S11 will pack Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G support, a punch-hole display with baked-in fingerprint scanner and triple rear-mounted camera setup. µ