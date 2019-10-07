The Samsung Galaxy S11 might make its debut on 18 February

The Galaxy S10's sequel might be just four months away

WE DON'T YET KNOW MUCH about the Samsung Galaxy S11, but we might already know when it will be launching.

A source speaking to SamMobile has claimed that the next-gen Galaxy flagship will make its debut on 18 February, just days before next year's Mobile World Congress kicks off.

While such a date would make sense - the Galaxy S10 landed on 20 February, and the Galaxy S9 before it on 25 February - even SamMobile is sceptical; it notes that it's "not confident enough in the source of this information to put our weight behind the date provided", so we'd take this early rumour with a hefty pinch of salt.

Beyond this shady leak, there's not much information surrounding the Galaxy S11 yet. There's some chatter that the smartphone will feature the bonkers 108MP camera sensor that Samsung showed off earlier this year, and SamMobile notes that it'll likely ship with One UI 2.1 and up to 1TB of internal storage.

There's also a "very good chance" the Galaxy S10 will somewhat inevitably follow in the footsteps of the Note 10 and ditch the line-up's long-standing headphone jack in favour of USB-C.

If we were to put our speculative hat on, we'd also assume the Galaxy S11 will pack Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G support, a punch-hole display with baked-in fingerprint scanner and triple rear-mounted camera setup. µ