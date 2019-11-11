Galaxy S11 leak points to larger screens and 5G for all

Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S11

NOTORIOUS TIPSTER Evan Blass has spilled some details about the S11 lineup, claiming the flagship will launch in three different sizes.

In a tweet, Blass says that the Galaxy S11 will comprise 6.4in (S11e), 6.7in (S11) and 6.9in (S11+) variants; by comparison, the S10e, S10 and S10+ ship with 5.8in, 6.1in and 6.4in screens, respectively.

However, in a follow-up message, Blass notes that the smaller model could sport a larger 6.4in display - as large as the screen on the S10 Plus - stating that he's received "conflicting information" about the entry-level model.

The two smaller models will be made available in both 4G and 5G variants, according to Blass, while the top-end Galaxy S11+ will launch with 5G-only. He also notes that all models will have curved-edge displays, marking the end of Samsung's S10e-style flat panels.

Blass claims the Galaxy S11 series will make its debut in "mid to late February", suggesting a pre-MWC launch is likely on the cards.

8/11/19: The Galaxy S11 will allegedly sport a "new" 108MP main camera sensor.

So says Twitter tipster Ice Universe (below), who claims the S11 won't use the 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that Samsung launched earlier this year, but will instead boast an upgraded second-gen sensor.

The Galaxy S11 has a high probability of using a new 108MP sensor. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 4, 2019

It's unclear how the new sensor will improve on the three-month-old lens that's expected to debut on Xiaomi's CC9 Pro and Mi Note 10 smartphones, as though Ice Universe thinks there's a "high possibility" it'll debut on the Galaxy S11, he doesn't share any additional details.

The first-gen sensor is the smartphone sensor to adopt a 1/1.33-inch size, which means it can absorb more light in low-lit settings than smaller sensors, while its pixel-merging Tetracell technology compresses four pixels into one to produce brighter 27MP images.

It also supports video recording without losses in field-of-view at resolutions up to 6K at 30-frames-per-second.

31/10/19: A new rumour claims Samsung is working on a new facial recognition system that likely will debut on the Galaxy S11 next year.

References to the as-yet-unannounced face recognition system have been spied in Samsung's One UI 2.0 beta by both TechTastic and XDA's Max Winebach (below), who spotted references to "FaceService" for the Picasso - the codename for the Galaxy S11.

Another (exclusive) S11 leak(?). In the Face Service app, Samsung has started to work on the UX_Picasso. Essentially, the UX for the S11. In reality, it doesn't say much about anything besides Samsung is actively working on facial recognition. pic.twitter.com/FNFrK158iu — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) October 28, 2019

Though current flagship Samsung devices feature facial recognition, this leak suggests the company is working on a souped-up version based on 3D rather than 2D in order to make it more accurate and secure like the Face ID and Face Unlock tech found on the iPhone and Pixel 4, respectively.

Samsung, naturally, hasn't commented on the leak, but given the recent issues surrounding the fingerprint scanners on its Galaxy devices, a shift to face recognition would certainly make sense for the company.

30/10/10: We're likely still months away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy S11, but the first rumours are starting to crop up.

Following the leak that it'll likely launch on 18 February (below), we're now hearing that the Galaxy S11 will be powered by Qualcomm and Samsung's as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 9830 processors, respectively.

This somewhat unsurprising information - though some rumours had pointed to Samsung's new Exynos 980 SoC powering the Galaxy S11 lineup - was uncovered in a OneUI 2.0 beta by XDA's Max Weinbach.

The Exynos 9830 exists. In the latest One UI 2.0 beta for the S10, Samsung added support for the Exynos 9830 along with the Snapdragon 865. These will, of course, be used in the S11. pic.twitter.com/v2Bio1Hggf — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) October 27, 2019

The Snapdragon 865, which will likely be unveiled in December at Qualcomm's annual Tech Summit, will reportedly be based on the 7nm EUV-based fabrication process and leaked benchmarks peg it as an octa-core SoC with a base frequency of 1.8GHz.

Samsung's Exynos 9830 is unlikely to make its debut until next year, but we already know a bit about the chip; rumours claim it'll rely on four Cortex A55 cores for low-performance and four Cortex A77 cores for high-performance.

Weinbach also found references to three models of the Galaxy S11, at least one of which supports 5G. The One UI beta also includes references to LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage support.

7/10/19: We don't yet know much about the Samsung Galaxy S11, but we might already know when it will be launching.

A source speaking to SamMobile has claimed that the next-gen Galaxy flagship will make its debut on 18 February, just days before next year's Mobile World Congress kicks off.

While such a date would make sense - the Galaxy S10 landed on 20 February, and the Galaxy S9 before it on 25 February - even SamMobile is sceptical; it notes that it's "not confident enough in the source of this information to put our weight behind the date provided", so we'd take this early rumour with a hefty pinch of salt.

Beyond this shady leak, there's not much information surrounding the Galaxy S11 yet. There's some chatter that the smartphone will feature the bonkers 108MP camera sensor that Samsung showed off earlier this year, and SamMobile notes that it'll likely ship with One UI 2.1 and up to 1TB of internal storage.

There's also a "very good chance" the Galaxy S10 will somewhat inevitably follow in the footsteps of the Note 10 and ditch the line-up's long-standing headphone jack in favour of USB-C.

If we were to put our speculative hat on, we'd also assume the Galaxy S11 will pack Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G support, a punch-hole display with baked-in fingerprint scanner and triple rear-mounted camera setup. µ