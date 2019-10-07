Apple will fix some iPhone 6S models free of charge

This is what an iPhone 6S looks like, just in case you were wondering what's in your pocket.

IF YOUR IPHONE 6S has suddenly stopped working, it might not be your fault. Apple published a blog post on Friday accepting that certain units might have a component fail, preventing them from powering on. Given "powering on" is definitely in our top ten features of a smartphone, this feels like a big deal.

"Apple has determined that certain iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus devices may not power on due to a component that may fail," the post reads. "This issue only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019."

To find out if you're an unlucky winner, there's a box for you to enter your iPhone 6S or 6S Plus serial number into. If you win this particularly crappy lottery, the consolation prize is that Apple will fix your phone free of charge at an Apple Store or an authorised service provider. Or you can post it if you're in no hurry to get it back and enjoy the simple pleasures of a barely-moving post office queue.

This isn't a free way of fixing the iPhone 6S you dropped a hammer on, by the way. Apple is quite specific that any damage which "impairs the ability" of Apple's repair elves to get to the component could land you a separate bill.

Oh, and the new program only covers devices for two years after the date of purchase. But given the earliest serial number that's covered by the program was made last October, you've still got at least a year to take advantage.

In fact, you may be a bit surprised that Apple has been making new 6S units as recently as August, given the phone has been superseded by four generations of iPhone. Guess people must really love having a headphone jack on Apple phones - who knew? µ