Intel teases June 2020 launch date for Xe graphics cards

Intel's Xe graphics cards will likely show up in June next year

CHIPMAKER Intel has teased a June 2020 launch date for its incoming Xe graphics cards.

As spied by Tom's Hardware, Intel's chief architect Raja Koduri posted a not-so-cryptic tweet last week that hinted at a June 2020 announcement or release for the company's long-hyped Xe discrete graphics.

The tweet (above) shows the back of a Tesla Model S which sports a custom licence plate that reads "THINKXE". This is dated June 2020 and Koduri has tagged @IntelGraphics in the tweet, which all-but-confirms that we'll be seeing Xe graphics in June next year, potentially at Computex.

Koduri's tweet doesn't tell us much else we didn't already know, and the teased date is hardly surprising given Intel previously committed to a 2020 release schedule.

The company has also already confirmed that its incoming Xe graphics cards, which will be based on its Gen 12 graphics architecture, will eventually, span from entry-level mobile all the way up to the data centre. The lineup will comprise of everything from entry-level mobile graphics to gaming GPUs to general-purpose GPUs for exascale supercomputers.

The company also let slip that ray-tracing is coming to the Xe GPUs, or at least those aimed at professional use.

Speaking back in May, Jim Jeffers, Intel's senior principal engineer and senior director of advanced rendering and visualisation, prematurely boasted: "I'm pleased to share today that the Intel Xe architecture roadmap for data centre optimised rendering includes ray-tracing hardware acceleration support for the Intel Rendering Framework family of API's and libraries."

This sees Intel squaring up to rivals Nvidia and AMD; ray-tracing is the headline feature of Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX cards, and AMD is reportedly looking to get in on the ray-tracing action with its Navi graphics architecture. µ