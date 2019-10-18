OnePlus 8 Pro renders show punch-hole display and quad-cams

WE'VE ALREADY CAUGHT a glimpse of the OnePlus 8, and now the Pro variant has prematurely surfaced.

The official-looking images (above), shared by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, show that the OnePlus 8 Pro will ditch the 7T's waterdrop notch and 7T Pro's pop-up camera in favour of a Samsung-style punch-hole cutout in the top left corner of its display.

As per 91Mobiles, this screen will measure in at 6.65in, larger than the 6.5in screen size tipped for the standard OnePlus 8, and it'll unsurprisingly feature a 90Hz refresh rate.

The renders also suggest that the 8 Pro will be the first OnePlus smartphone to sport a quad-camera setup, comprising three sensors (main, telephoto and wide-angle) alongside a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a USB-C port flanked by a redesigned speaker grille, 8GB RAM paired with 128GB storage, and possible 5G support. As per the render, it looks like the device will also be made available in a new mirrored silver finish.

7/10/19: We're still days away from the launch of the OnePlus 7T Pro, but that hasn't stopped its sequel from appearing online.

That's thanks to OnLeaks and CashKaro, which have joined forces to share images of what they claim are renders of the OnePlus 8 based on schematics from a "company insider."

The renders show a handset that looks a lot like the OnePlus 7 Pro; there's an almost bezel-free curved display, three cameras positioned vertically on the rear of the device and a familiar blue colour scheme.

However, unlike the 7 Pro, the renders show that the OnePlus 8 will adopt a punch-hole camera in the top left corner of its 6.5in screen, rather than the pop-up camera of its predecessor.

It'll also feature some changes under the hood, as the leak claims the OnePlus 8 will be the company's first phone to ship with wireless charging. OnePlus has long opted against including this feature, claiming that wireless charging is "inferior" compared to traditional methods.

Given OnePlus' previous comments, it's likely upgraded components are also on the cards; OnLeaks and CashKaro speculate that the OnePlus 8 flagship would be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 865 SoC, which will be teamed with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage.

5G support will also be included, according to the leak, though this will likely be included only on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

It'll likely be a while until the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro make their official debut, as the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro were unveiled in May this year.

Still, you won't have to wait that long until a new OnePlus device is unveiled. Following the recent unveiling of the OnePlus 7T, the firm will show off the OnePlus 7T Pro at an event in London on 10 October. This is expected to feature a pop-up selfie cam, triple cameras and an upgraded Snapdragon 855+ CPU. µ