EA website balls-up exposes personal details of FIFA 20 players

What a ludicrous display

EA has earned itself a privacy red card
GAMING GIANT EA has suffered a security major balls-up after its website leaked the personal details of gamers signing up for its FIFA 20 Global Series competition.

When players started entering their personal information on EA's website to register for the tournament, they noticed that there was as already information on the screen - er, somebody else's information. As per Engadget, this included their username, email address and date of birth.

EA was quick to acknowledge the breach and said it took down the page as soon as it became aware of the problem. 

It's as yet unclear if the breach has been reported to the ICO. Under GDPR rules, if EA can't prove the screw-up was not due to negligence, it could face a penalty of up to €20m or four per cent of its annual revenue. 

The breach, ironically, occurred just hours after EA - in a bid to celebrate er, 'National Cyber Security Month' - announced that users switching on two-factor authentication will net themselves a month of its Origin Access Basic subscription service for free. µ

