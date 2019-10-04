HP will axe up to 9,000 employees over the next three years

HP is axing 16 per cent of its workforce by 2020

HP'S INCOMING CEO has made his presence felt by announcing that, er, the company will axe up to 9,000 jobs over the next three years.

Enrique Lores, who will replace Dion Weisler as HP CEO on 1 November after previously heading up the company's faltering printing and imaging solutions arm, announced on Thursday that the firm will slash 7,000 to 9,000 jobs - around 16 per cent of its 55,000-employee strong global workforce - by 2022.

Affected employees will be let go through a combination of employee exits and voluntary early retirement, the company said, and the bulk of the cuts mill be made across "corporate functions and back-office support."

HP said the so-called "restructuring plan" will see its operating model simplified so it can become a "more digitally enabled company" and claims it'll help it save $1bn by the end of 2022.

"We are taking bold and decisive actions as we embark on our next chapter," said Lores.

"We see significant opportunities to create shareholder value and we will accomplish this by advancing our leadership, disrupting industries, and aggressively transforming the way we work. We will become an even more customer-focused and digitally-enabled company that will lead with innovation and execute with purpose."

Under the restructure, HP said it will also shake-up its struggling printer business. The company said it will raise prices for printers that can be used with non-HP ink cartridges while flogging HP-compatible hardware at bargain-basement prices.

"I'm proud of the progress we have made across our business with cutting edge innovation, disciplined execution and a purpose-driven culture," quipped Wiesler, who is stepping down as HP CEO next month for "family health" reasons.

"I have no doubt our team will keep raising the bar under Enrique's leadership."

HP's latest round of job cuts comes as the firm wraps up a three-year restructuring plan that saw 5,000 jobs axed across the company. µ