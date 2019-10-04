Microsoft is flogging an Ice Lake-based 15in Surface Laptop 3

MICROSOFT IS FLOGGING an Intel-powered version of the 15in Surface Laptop 3, but it's only available to biz customers.

When it launched the Surface Laptop 3 in New York on Wednesday, Microsoft revealed two versions of the device: a 13.5in configuration that packs a 10th-gen Ice Lake Intel processor and an all-new 15in variant that comes stuffed with a custom AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition processor and AMD's mobile Vega graphics.

However, as spied by ZDNet, it appears there's another version that was kept under wraps, as Microsoft has started selling a 15in Surface Laptop 3 that will run Intel's 10nm Ice Lake CPUs.

Not everyone will be able to get their mitts on this model though, as it's only available to buy at Microsoft's 'Surface for Business' store. If you're a biz customer, however, you can pre-order the device now; it can be configured with a Core i5 CPU with 8GB RAM or a Core i7 CPU with 16GB or 32GB RAM. The former ships with 256GB built-in storage, while the higher-spec model comes with either 256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage.

The Core i5 model will set you back a cool £1,549, while the Core i7 Surface Laptop 3 is available from £1,779, going up to £2,679 for the 32GB/1TB model.

In comparison, an AMD Ryzen 5 variant will set you back £1,469, while a top of the line model with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and 512GB storage is priced at £2,049.

Beyond the re-jigged internals, the Intel and AMD-powered Surface Laptop 3s sport identical specs; expect an "all-day' battery life with Fast Charge support, the addition of a USB-C port, 1.3mm of key travel, a 20 per cent larger trackpad and a machined-aluminium finish. There's also a removable SSD, Microsoft boasts, so it's easier to repair than last year's Surface 2. µ