The iPhone SE2 might launch next year with an A13 SoC

PEOPLE PATIENTLY WAITING for a follow up to the cheap and dinky iPhone SE might finally be in luck in 2020.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stared deep into his Apple-themed crystal ball and reckons the wait is nearly over. If he's right, you'll be able to buy a small, speedy iPhone in the next six months.

"iPhone SE2, which will be the best upgrade choice for existing 100mn iPhone 6 series users, will be a key growth driver for Apple in 2020," Kuo wrote in one of his eerily prescient analyst notes, according to CNBC. "We believe that iPhone SE2 will meet more users' demand and increase iPhone's market share because of the more affordable price."

If you're waving your tiny hands in the air at the thought of an iPhone that emphasises the "mobile" part of "mobile phone", then you may need to cool your jets a little. This won't, apparently, be a repeat of the 4in wonder that won hearts and minds back in 2016. Instead, it'll be modelled on 2017's iPhone 8, 4.7in screen included.

Of course that remains small by today's standards as the current batch of iPhones range from 5.8in to 6.5in, but it's still getting some screen inflation. Fortunately, it'll bring a much-needed speed injection; the iPhone SE is getting on for four years old now, and packs the same processor as the iPhone 6S - the SE2 will borrow the chipset of the superfast iPhone 11.

"All Apple content and services could run smoothly on iPhone SE2, and it will benefit the growth of Apple's content and service businesses thanks to the adoption of the A13 processor and 3GB LPDDR4X," Kuo wrote.

So it'll be cheaper than the iPhone 11, but with the same internals. Where's the catch? Well, there's the smaller screen keeping costs down, of course, but you can expect to see other compromises too: weaker cameras and TouchID rather than FaceID being the most likely candidates.

And no, there probably won't be a headphone jack. It's dead, let it go. µ