Windows 10 is now comfortably the most used OS in the world

MICROSOFT HAS HAD A MIXED MONTH in terms of market share, as we dive into the murky world of Netmarketshare's figures for September.

Windows 10 is the big winner (as you'd hope). In terms of desktop/laptop users, it's now comfortably over the halfway line, with 52.38 per cent of the market (+1.39).

With less than four months until it reaches end of life, Windows 7 still remains a major force, though it continues to drop. It now stands at 28.17 (-2.17).

Lesser versions of Windows continue to chug along - Windows 8.x now stands at 4.1 per cent (-0.73) of which a mere 0.62 (-0.07) are on the older Windows 8.

In total, macOS now takes up 10.73 (+1.71) per cent of the market, of which the vast majority, 7.15 (+1.2) are using macOS 10.14. Versions 10.11-10.13 stand at 0.62, 0.94 and 2.02 respectively.

Linux continues to slowly slide. It's now down to 1.25 (-0.01).

Let's cast the net wider and look at the way operating systems split amongst all form factors. Remember, this will include items like maker boards and games consoles. It's good for Microsoft here too with Windows 10 being the biggest single operating system in the world at 22.4 per cent.

But when you look at the bigger picture, Google's Android remains the most used operating system in the world, with 39.12 per cent. However, Windows is closing fast at 36.28. iOS is in third place with 18.46, followed by macOS at 4.87.

Linux is fifth (0.78), Chrome OS is in seventh place (0.17) and Series 40/Symbian is at 0.02 per cent. We merely mention it because Windows Phone OS is on 0.01. Yes. More people use Series 40 than Windows Phone.

All told then, Google has the biggest share in the world - 39.29. Microsoft holds 36.29, with Apple holding 23.33.

In those terms, it shows that there really isn't a single vendor in command anymore. The splits that fascinate us are the result of fragmentation between OS versions, particularly in Android, and the marketing of two different operating systems as both Apple and Android are doing. µ