TalkTalk hacker's parents spared jail after moving son's stolen crypto

THE PARENTS of TalkTalk hacker Elliot Gunton have been spared jail after admitting to moving their son's illegally-obtained crypto funds.

19-year-old Gunton's mother and father - Carlie Gunton, 44, and Jason Gunton, 45 - this week fessed up to the "misguided" transfer of Elliot's criminal property at Norwich Crown Court.

As per the BBC, the court heard the couple transferred Elliot's cryptocurrency "beyond the controls of a seized hardware wallet", and knew or suspected that said currency was obtained through criminal activity.

The wallet, was protected by a 24-word password, was seized when Elliott was arrested in June 2018.

In August 2018, police noticed that £200,000 of crypto had been transferred, and later found a piece of paper containing the wallet's lengthy password in a recycling bin belonging to Carlie Gunton.

The prosecution says it was Elliot father that carried out the transfer. Elliot, who was in prison at the time after last month being sentenced to 20 months for selling stolen data, was unaware of his parents' actions.

Jason Gunton, 45, received a five-month jail sentence and Carlie Gunton three months, both suspended for a year. Both were also ordered to pay costs of £600.

Detective Sergeant Mark Stratford said: "These offences came to light as a result of complex enquiries in the linked case of Elliott Gunton. His parents involved themselves in a serious investigation by moving hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cryptocurrency whilst efforts by police to secure these assets continued.

"Carlie and Jason have acted in what appears to be a misguided attempt to help their son, but have instead found themselves at the centre of a criminal investigation.

"This error in judgement has left them both with suspended prison sentences and a criminal record which will no doubt impact their lives moving forward."

Earlier this week, the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit sold £240,000 worth of Elliot's cryptocurrency in small lots containing a mix of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. µ