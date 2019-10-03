Facebook must delete 'illegal' comments globally, ECJ rules

Facebook will have to better monitor and filter content on its platform

THE EUROPEAN COURT OF JUSTICE (ECJ) has ruled that Facebook must delete content globally if its deemed defamatory in Europe.

The ruling, which is in stark contrast the ECJ's landmark 'right to be forgotten' decision last month, states that while Facebook is exempt from actively policing all of the content on its platform in Europe, the social network must remove user comments that European courts have deemed illegal.

"EU law does not preclude a host provider like Facebook from being ordered to remove identical and, in certain circumstances, equivalent comments previously declared to be illegal," the ECJ said in a statement.

"In addition, EU law does not preclude such an injunction from producing effects worldwide, within the framework of the relevant international law."

Wednesday's ruling centres around a case brought by Austrian politician Eva Glawischnig-Piesczek. She wrote a letter to Facebook's European HQ in July 2016 asking that a post describing her as a 'lousy traitor of the people" and a member of a "fascist party" be deleted from the platform.

She argued that the "defamatory" comments, which were posted alongside an article Austrian news website oe24.at, could be seen on the original poster's page and other Facebook worldwide.

While the ECJ's decision is good news for Glawischnig-Piesczek, it will unlikely go down well at Facebook. The ruling could have broad implications for the company, and similar platforms, by placing more responsibility on them to manage and filter content.

Article 19 has also warned that the ruling could put freedom of expression at risk if Facebook isn't "transparent" and "accountable" about the removal of content.

Thomas Hughes, executive director of Article 19 said: "Facebook's independent board is some improvement on the current system but we would like to see this accompanied by changes to its internal procedures for removing content before cases get referred to the Independent Oversight Board.

"All Facebook users need to be notified if their content is removed or their accounts closed, with a clear explanation of why they have breached Facebook's Community Standards.

"While the Facebook Independent Oversight Board is intended to be a global institution, the understanding of the complexities of local contexts and social, political, historical, cultural and linguistic dimensions is key to making informed decisions on content moderation.

Therefore Article 19 has suggested that national independent bodies, which could work with bodies set up by companies, could bring detailed insights and knowledge about local contexts to the conversation on how to moderate content." µ