Microsoft's Surface Neo is a dual-screen device running Windows 10X

NEW YORK: WE KNEW IT it was coming Microsoft has made it official, having teased its first dual-screened Surface device.

The Microsoft Surface Neo, on first glance, looks a bit like a couple of iPads glued together, but with its slick hinge and skinny 5.6mm profile, it looks like it's going to be quite the device.

Though it's not going to be ready until "holiday 2020", the Surface Neo is more than just a dual-screen tablet and has some proper Surface DNA running through it. There's a small keyboard that can be slipped magnetically onto the lower display, with the top half of that screen - dubbed the "Wonderbar" - adjusting to provide extra info and tools.

If you want a trackpad, the magnetically-attached keyboard - which alongside a Surface Slim Pen that attaches to the back of the device - can be pushed up the lower display to reveal a virtual Surface-like trackpad; the whole thing look super-slick.

And if you want to use both screens simultaneously, the keyboard can be detached an used as a standalone accessory thanks to its baked-in Bluetooth support.

All of this wizardry is facilitated by Windows 10X, a re-jigged take on Redmond's operating system that has been designed to run apps and software features on dual-screen devices without borking the user interfaces.

Under the chassis of the Surface Neo sits a custom Intel Lakefield processor which comes with Gen11 graphics and has been specifically designed for dual-screen devices.

We'll need to wait a year before we get to see the Surface Neo out in the wild, but it's shaping up to be an innovative device that really could be useful rather than a fancy Mcguffin. µ