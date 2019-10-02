The Surface Pro X is an ARM-powered iPad Pro rival

NEW YORK: SAY HELLO to the Surface Pro X, a souped-up version of the Surface Pro 7 that eschews Intel processors in favour of custom ARM-based Qualcomm chips.

Sporting a slimmer chassis than the Surface Pro 7 at 5.3mm at its thinnest, the Surface Pro X still fits in a 12in high-contrast 2,880 x 1,920 resolution display thanks to the use of slimmer bezels.

There's also a slimmed-down Surface Pen that can be stored in the detachable keyboard, which is a neat bit of design.

But it's under the chassis where Microsoft really flexes its engineering muscles, as the Surface Pro X comes with the Microsoft SQ1 chipset. By joining forces with Qualcomm, the folks at Redmond have come up with a take on a Snapdragon chip that has a redesigned CPU and GPU to deliver three times the performance of a Surface Laptop 6.

It also comes with an integrated AI engine to handle smart features in Windows 10 without needing a chip that sucks up excess power; the SQ1 chipset makes use of a 7W power envelop but still kicks out nine teraflops of compute power. There's also LTE connectivity added into the mix, because it's a Qualcomm-based chip so of course there is.

Clearly the device is aimed at creative types, as there are now Adobe Creative Cloud apps that have been given a nip and a tuck to run on the Surface Pro X.

In essence, this is basically Microsoft's answer to an iPad Pro. But given it's running full-fat Windows, there's arguably more scope for it to be more useful for every-day computing and creativity than Apple's high-end fondle slate.

The Surface Pro pre-orders are live now, with it going on sale 5 November for a starting price of $999. µ