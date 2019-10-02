Surface Laptop 3 official with new AMD-powered 15in model and USB-C

The Surface Laptop 3 in all its glory

NEW YORK: MICROSOFT HAS GIVEN its Surface Laptop a good ol' re-jig and added a 15in model with a custom AMD Ryzen processor into the mix.

The Surface Laptop 3 comes in a 13.5in and 15in configurations, both of which have had a bit of a redesign over the Surface Laptop 2. Changes include - finally - the addition of a USB-C port, 1.3mm of key travel, a 20 per cent larger trackpad and a machined-aluminium finish.

The SSD hard drive is now removable as well, so if the Surface Laptop 3 heads to bork city it's now easier to repair.

We're pleased to bring you the new Surface Laptop 3 from #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/Y7lH94NbQK — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 2, 2019

Speaking of under the hood, there's an option for a 10th-gen Ice Lake Intel processor in the 13.5in model, which Microsoft claims gives the Surface Laptop 3 a two-times speed boost over the Laptop 2 and a three-times boost when compared to Apple's 8th-gen powered MacBook Air.

As for the 15in model, that comes packing a so-called AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition processor, which Microsoft is proudly touting as the "most powerful mobile processor AMD has ever created bar none, and the fastest processor for any laptop in this class today."

The CPU, unsurprisingly, is a custom Ryzen 7 CPU made for Microsoft and it comes equipped with AMD's mobile Vega graphics.

All-day battery life is claimed for the 15in model, and there's fast-charging also included with Microsoft promising that the laptop will juice from zero to 80 per cent after just one-hour on charge.

Pre-orders are live starting today the 13in model priced from $999 (around £815) and the 15in variant from $1,199 (around £975), with the devices set to start shipping on 22 October.

Microsoft also revealed the Surface Pro 7 on Wednesday, which also finally has a USB-C port, though if you're expecting a big redesign, you'll be disappointed.

Not much was revealed in the way of specs, though we expect to see Intel's Ice Lake processors here as well; we'll of course update this if we've got the wrong end of the stick.

There are now 'studio mics' in the Surface Pro 7, which means it can now recognise voice commands and voice typing with better aplomb, and it can also handle phone calls piped from a smartphone to the hybrid device.

Microsoft also showed off the Surface Earbuds, AirPod-a-like wireless smart headphones that apparently play nice with the Surface Pro 7.

The Pro 7 is available to pre-order today at a starting price of $749 (around £610) and will also start shipping on 22 October. µ