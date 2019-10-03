Google plans to bake its password checkup tool right into Chrome

GOOGLE IS PLANNING TO BRING one of its most popular extensions into Chrome 'proper'.

The Password Checkup tool launched earlier this year. It works by checking your saved passwords as you visit a site, and if it finds that your password matches one found in a breach, it will warn you that you need to change it with some urgency.

In fact, the new version, baked into Chrome, will do even more - it can look for repeated patterns in your passwords, and even suggest weak passwords that could be stronger.

Since it was introduced at the start of the year, Password Checkup has been downloaded 650,000 times and has already reached the point of checking 1.5 per cent of login activity on the whole ruddy internet.

Working alongside the password generator tool and password vault, Password Checkup creates a more solid security backbone to Chrome which is important both as the threat of hackers and other nasties only grows, but also because this next year will be a key one in the history of web browsing.

With Microsoft planning to switch Edge over to a Chromium engine, Firefox will become the last major browser not to use Chromium or be Safari. As part of that process, Firefox is adding security features right, left and centre as it tries to carve itself a niche as the browser of security.

Google is seemingly fighting fire with fire and aims to prove that it can keep up with Mozilla when it comes to locking down your personal data.

Password Checkup uses a database of over four billion stolen records to power the service - which mathematically means that four out of seven of us have been the victims of a hack at some point, though we're not going to stretch our grasp on the science too far on that one. µ