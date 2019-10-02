Ex-Yahoo engineer admits he hacked 6,000 accounts in search of smut

A FORMER YAHOO ENGINEER has admitted to hacking almost 6,000 users' accounts, including those of his ex-colleagues, in order to sniff out pornographic content.

Reyes Daniel Ruiz pled guilty in Federal Court this week, admitting that he abused the access provided to him to illegally hack into thousands of Yahoo user accounts in a bid to steal sexual videos and images of young women.

According to a statement from FBI Special Agent in Charge John F. Bennett and US Attorney David L. Anderson, Ruiz - who was employed as a software engineer at Yahoo - targeted younger women, including his friends and office colleagues.

The indictment claims that Ruiz started hacking into user accounts in May 2018. He cracked account passwords and then took advantage of his access to Yahoo's internal systems to break into the accounts. He stole private videos and images stored in those accounts and kept the data on his personal computer.

He also hacked victims' other accounts, such as Facebook, Gmail, iCloud and Dropbox in search of more videos and images.

Ruiz's hacking operation continued for about a month. He left Yahoo in July 2018 and joined Okta, a security technologies provider.

His activities were eventually tracked by Yahoo, after which he admitted to destroying the hard drive and the computer on which he stored the stolen videos and images.

He was indicted by a federal court in April this year on charges of computer intrusion and wire communication interception but, under the plea agreement, he pled guilty to one count of computer intrusion charge.

Upon his indictment, Okta also terminated Ruiz from his employment.

He now faces a $250,000 fine and up to five years in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 3 February 2020. µ