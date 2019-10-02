Windows 10 is more or less insisting you use a Microsoft account

CARING SHARING NANNY STATE Microsoft has found a new way to annoy us in a forthcoming Windows 10 update.

It's a simple change with big consequences, but most of us won't even have noticed it. The bottom line is that if you set-up Windows from scratch on your machine, you're invited to input details of your Microsoft account.

Nothing sinister about that, you might think. Thing is, think back - it used to be that you were given the option to either use your Microsoft account or create an account local to your machine.

The bottom line is this - in the latest version of Windows 10, the one you may well be using, will now force you to create a Microsoft account. Ugh.

Now, to be clear, there are exceptions. If you're setting up a device with Windows 10 Professional Edition, you'll still get the option to join the company domain.

And if you really want to use a local account, don't fret, there's a couple of workarounds. Firstly, you could try setting up your device without an internet connection. Yes, Cortana will moan at you, but it's possible.

The other is to set up your Microsoft account, use it to set up your device, then go into the settings and delete the account, leaving yourself with a local profile.

Shouldn't be this hard, eh?

It's pretty obvious that Microsoft has taken another of its "we know what's best for you" approaches here, and is determined to move everyone onto a Windows profile, complete with lots of options to sell you even more stuff.

The question is why Microsoft is doing it now, and what's with all the secret squirrel stuff?

There's no shortage of use cases where a local account is preferable to a cloud, yet for some reason, Microsoft is making it that bit harder to set up.

It'd be nice if once in a while, we got a pre-warning.µ